Rally downtown Thurs. afternoon to support transgender rights

There will be a rally this afternoon in La Crosse to support transgender students.

It comes as the Trump administration, this week, removed federal protection for transgender public school students that allowed them to use bathrooms and other facilities corresponding with their gender identity.

That makes it clear that the fight for civil rights for transgender people is far from over, says Jessica Polacek, director of operations for The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection in La Crosse, which is hosting today's rally at 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of 4th and Cass streets. Join the Facebook event here.

"If you go back to the 50s and 60s where we saw racial civil rights be the issue of the day, we're seeing the same thing here," Polacek said Thursday afternoon on WIZM.

The rule removal will be one that interferes with children working through some difficult times.

"We have kids out there," Polacek explained, "who are identifying, not because of any psychological issue, but bc of who they are as a human being, as a gender that does not conform with what they were assigned with at birth.