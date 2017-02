There is free parking in the downtown La Crosse ramps now through Sunday.

The ticket gates are up in the ramps because of the MOSES organic farming conference which began Wed. at the La Crosse Center.

The MOSES conference is one of the biggest events every year at the civic center, and the organizers arrange with the city to provide free downtown parking during the three days of the meeting.

MOSES ends on Saturday but free parking will continue, as usual, until 6 a.m. Monday.