Become the next Lord of the Dance at the Coulee Hoolie Ceili on Saturday

OK, not really, but you will learn to cut the Irish rug and for a good cause.

You might become the next Lord of the Dance, but you'll learn how to cut an Irish rug, and for a good cause to boot.

From 6-10 p.m. Saturday, the La Crosse Irish community is putting on its second-annual Coulee Hoolie Ceili. It's an Irish dance festival at the Concordia Ballroom, across from Howie's on La Crosse St.

"It's for all of us, though most of us (aren't) river dancing," Heather Dutcher said.

Proceeds will be donated to suicide prevention programs in La Crosse and its Irish sister city of Bantry.

"We're kind of educating people here about Bantry and vice versa," Dutcher said. "This is our way of telling people, they have the same problems we have."

Join the Facebook event page here.