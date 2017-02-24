Koenig scores career high, becomes UW all-time 3-pointer leader in loss to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Some bittersweet accomplishments for Bronson Koenig on Thursday night.

The La Crosse, Wis., native scored a career-high 27 points and became the all-time 3-pointer leader for the the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team in an 83-73 loss to Ohio State on Thursday.

Koenig's 5-for-9 effort from beyond the arc put him at 236 career 3-pointers - surpassing Ben Brust's record of 235. The senior point guard 27-points for the No. 16 Badgers going 9-for-15 from the field.

C.J. Jackson scored 18 points, going 4 of 4 from deep for the Buckeyes (16-13, 6-10), who snapped a three-game losing streak and beat a ranked team for the first time in nearly a year.

The Badgers, who have lost three of the last four, lost the lead in the game's first minute and never got it back.

The Badgers were down 16 less than 1:30 into the second half and never got closer than nine points. OSU led by 20 with 4:39 to go, beating UW for the first time in the last four games.

Wisconsin (22-6, 11-4) started the game with a 3-pointer and then watched OSU go on a 13-2 run.

The Badgers are now a game behind Purdue in the Big Ten standings as they head to Michigan State on Sunday.