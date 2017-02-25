Uber-like taxi service Lyft, coming to La Crosse

La Crosse has long had a reputation of being a difficult city for getting a timely taxi.

That may change, as it has now become part of an app-based ride share service.

Lyft has announced it is launching in La Crosse. Lyft, like the much more popular, Uber, connects passengers with drivers through an app.

Lyft is expanding into about 54 cities around the nation, including four others in Wisconsin, as well as a few in Minnesota.

Drivers aren't professionals, just regular people with spare time and a car. While taxis go through a licensing and inspection process in La Crosse, state law bars local governments from regulating companies like Lyft.

Money isn't exchanged during a transaction, it's all done through your phone. The app provides ride-cost estimates, as well as ride information.

There are no local regulations on ride share companies but there are some state guidelines that the Lyft and its drivers are required to follow.

AREA LYFT EXPANSION

IOWA

Ames, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Des Moines, Dubuque, Iowa City, Sioux City, Waterloo

MINNESOTA

Mankato, Rochester, St. Cloud

WISCONSIN

Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, Janesville, La Crosse, Sheboygan