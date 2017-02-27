Forecast not great for Mt. La Crosse

So much for six more weeks of winter.

With the weather warming up the way it is, Mt. La Crosse could be closing soon.

"If we get another 3-4 days in a row of those high temperatures, it might be time to wrap things up for the season," Mt. La Crosse GM Darcie Breidel said. "Certainly, if we get a lot of rain, that's going to make things end quicker, too."

It was an interesting year for on the ski hill, kicking of the season with an early snow but the 60-degree temps last week likely have brought the season to an early close.

"It's kind of amazing, after the warm up we had this last week, we still have a lot of snow left to push around," Breidel said. "When the temps freeze, that allowed us to get the groomers out on the hill and make things look like winter again out here."

But 40-degree temps early this week and mid-50s by the end, spell doom to snow on the hill.

Breidel says being in the ski hill business has taught her that no matter what plan you have, the weather usually changes that.