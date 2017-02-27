AARP fighting bill in DC that could cost seniors extra $3,000 annually on health care

Affordable Care Act has provisions to cap how much extra could be charged.

Older people tend to have more health problems. Health insurers would like to charge accordingly.

That could happen more easily under a proposal in Washington.

It would remove an Affordable Care Act cap on how much extra insurers can charge older adults for health insurance.

"One of the things that the Affordable Care Act did was to make sure insurance companies couldn't charge people more just because they were older," Wisconsin AARP's Lisa Lamkins said.

The State Age Rating Flexibility act of 2017, recently introduced in Washington, would allow just that. The AARP says, under this proposal, on average, adults age 60 and older would see their insurance bills go up by over $3,000 annually.

"This means people aged 50-64, could get charged 5-10 times more than someone who is younger for the exact same coverage," Lamkins said. "That's really an age tax. It's discriminating against people simply because they are older."

The AARP is campaigning hard against the proposal.