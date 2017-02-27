Monday - February 27, 2017 2:42 am

Wisconsin couple accused of tying up boy with duct tape

Principal asked boy about scrapes on his face.

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — A Wisconsin couple is charged with child neglect and suffocation after police say they gagged and "hog-tied" a 12-year-old boy with duct tape while they went out to dinner in December.

The victim's mother and stepfather, of Oconomowoc, each face misdemeanor counts of child neglect and felony counts of suffocation as parties to the crime, according to the the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The woman faces an additional charge.

Police say the boy checked in daily with his school principal over concerns about his care. In mid-December, the principal asked about a scrape on the boy's chin and an injury to the right side of his eye. The boy said he had been taped up and left in a hallway while his parents went to a Chinese buffet the night before.

Associated Press

