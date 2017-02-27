Madison mayor proposes task force to encourage hip-hop scene

MADISON, Wis. — The mayor of Madison is proposing a task force aimed at making Wisconsin's capital a more welcoming place, especially for hip-hop artists and audiences.

Mayor Paul Soglin's proposed Equity in Music and Entertainment task force comes after years of efforts by the hip-hop community to address city policies and policing, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

"There is a vibrant local scene," Soglin said. "But their ability to reach audiences is not as good as that scene."

Madison has an active community of hip-hop artists. But in the past, some live music venues have added what some say is excess security for events or dropped hip-hop events altogether after fights, gunfire or other violence at shows.