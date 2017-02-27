Monday - February 27, 2017 5:13 pm

Sunday liquor sales ban nixed in Minnesota Featured

Bill undoing prohibition-era law headed for Gov. Dayton's desk.

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Legislature has voted to repeal the state's long-standing ban on Sunday liquor sales.

The state Senate passed a bill undoing the Prohibition-era ban on a 38-28 vote Monday. It follows the House's overwhelming approval of similar legislation last week.

Lawmakers have struggled for years to lift the ban but those efforts have regularly fallen far short. An influx of new, more supportive lawmakers and pressure from Republican House Speaker Kurt Daudt gave it an extra push this year.

It's not headed to Gov. Mark Dayton's desk yet. The Senate bill restricts Sunday liquor sales to a narrower time window than House legislation. The House could agree to a shorter opening period this week.

If passed, liquor stores could open on Sundays starting in July.

Associated Press

