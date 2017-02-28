Tuesday - February 28, 2017 1:33 am

North side McD's shutting down after 45 years

It will re-open a few blocks away by summer.

It was the second McDonald's to be built in La Crosse but it closed its doors Monday night.

Changes being made to the George-Rose street intersection was the reason the restaurant shut down.

A new McDonald's will be built in a lot a few blocks away and should be open by summer.

Courtesy Corp. owns the Coulee Region McDonald's. Courtesy president Rick Lommen says, along with the George St., location, another McDonald's could be replacing the Losey Blvd. location, as well. 

The McDonald's that just closed was the oldest one in the La Crosse-Onalaska area, having been open since 1972. The original La Crosse McDonald's was open in 1959, but was replaced 17 years later by its current Losey Blvd. location.

There are four McDonald's in the La Crosse area - the others across from Dick's Sporting Goods in Onalaska and in Holmen, Wis.

Oddly enough, Winona, Minn., has three McDonald's - one on each end of town and another downtown.

