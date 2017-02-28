New city rules could affect building owners in La Crosse

It used to be 90 days, building owners had to raze or repair.

Now, the city council is considering new rules that would cut the fix it or tear it down rules to just 45 days after the fire dept. gives the order.

That's one of the changes to city rules being considered this week.

La Crosse fire chief Gregg Cleveland told WIZM the reduction rule is simply a streamlining of the system. It's something that's possible with the recent reorganization of the fire dept. and inspections dept. in city hall.

Cleveland says an appeal of a raze order is still possible under the change.