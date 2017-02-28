JCPenny announces over 100 stores closing

Valley View location is one of the mall's anchor stores, moving in 1980.

ONALASKA, Wis. -- JCPenney is planning to close at least 130 stores in the next year or two but not at the Valley View Mall.

In fact, the store there has been rated as one of the company's top performers, according to mall marketing director Laurie Cafe.

JCPenney was an original anchor store at Valley View, moving to the mall from downtown La Crosse in 1980.

Last month, news broke that the Macy's would close and the neighboring Hallmark was moving out of the mall. Cafe says discussions are still in the works about how to fill those spaces.

Also, across the highway, MC Sports is having a going-out-of-business sale.