Half-percent sales tax in La Crosse drawing concerns from business owners

Some business owners have expressed concerns over a proposed hike in the sales tax for La Crosse County.

At Wettstein's, downtown, Dan Wettstein says, even though what's known as the premier resort area tax is being sold as a way to fix roads, revenue from the tax could be used by just about anything in county government.

"One thing that would make me feel more comfortable, if they could write it into the referendum or legislation that this additional half-percent sales tax could only be used on roads or bridges," Wettstein said. "I trust what they're saying, is they're going to use it basically for roads and bridges. I trust them. But that doesn't mean they're going to be in the same position five years from now."

That, however, is not Wettstein's only concern. He's also not quite sure what would be included in the tax.

"I'm guessing if you sell a few of the items or part of the inventory falls under this, you're entire operation would fall under it, I would think," Wettstein wondered. "It'd be hard to pick and choose what gets the additional half percent or not."

If his business is hit with an extra tax, he's worried about falling into a competitive disadvantage, as well.

"In our business, with the margins being so slim, 5.5 percent is a lot," Wettstein said. "You add another half percent and now you're up to 6 percent."

La Crosse County voters will see the tax on an advisory referendum at the polls next month.