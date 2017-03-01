City getting creative in ridding parking meters stored since the 80s

Most of the curbside parking meters in downtown La Crosse were taken away in the 1980s.

They've been stored in a garage ever since.

The city has tried selling the meters, without much luck. So, lately, the city has been working on other ways to dispose of those meter heads.

One idea, which could be done this year, is to use the meters in a public art project.

Doug Weidenbach from the La Crosse arts board says he's been getting requests for some meters.

"I received 10-20 emails from people that wanted to buy the meters for themselves to do various kinds of projects," he said.

Weidenback said ideas for turning the meters into art will be discussed by a committee, and a proposal or two could be displayed this June at the Artspire festival downtown.