Wednesday - March 1, 2017 12:57 am

City getting creative in ridding parking meters stored since the 80s

Written by
City getting creative in ridding parking meters stored since the 80s

Old downtown meters aren't easy to sell.

Most of the curbside parking meters in downtown La Crosse were taken away in the 1980s. 

They've been stored in a garage ever since. 

The city has tried selling the meters, without much luck. So, lately, the city has been working on other ways to dispose of those meter heads.

One idea, which could be done this year, is to use the meters in a public art project.

Doug Weidenbach from the La Crosse arts board says he's been getting requests for some meters.

"I received 10-20 emails from people that wanted to buy the meters for themselves to do various kinds of projects," he said.

Weidenback said ideas for turning the meters into art will be discussed by a committee, and a proposal or two could be displayed this June at the Artspire festival downtown.

Published in Local News
Brad Williams

A native of Prairie du Chien, Brad graduated from U-W-La Crosse and has worked in radio news for more than 30 years, mostly in the La Crosse area.  Brad writes the website "Triviazoids," which finds odd connections between events that happen on a certain date, and he writes and performs with the local comedy group Heart of La Crosse.  He's been featured on several national TV programs because of his memory skills.  

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Brad Williams

More in this category: « Half-percent sales tax in La Crosse drawing concerns from business owners Matt Thomas has career night in final home game at Iowa State »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR