Matt Thomas has career night in final home game at Iowa State Featured

Onalaska native ties career highs in points, 3-pointers, assists.

AMES, Iowa -- It was the Matt Thomas show in the final home game of his Iowa State career.

The Onalaska, Wis., native tied a career high in points with 25 points. He also tied a career high, hitting 7 of 11 from beyond the arc. And, just for good measure, he tied another career high with five assists.

The trifecta led to a sixth consecutive win for the Cyclones, taking down Oklahoma State 86-83 on senior night.

Watch Thomas' senior speech here.

This season, Thomas now has 75 3-pointers, which ranks him 13th all-time for a season. The senior shooting guard also moved into 29th in career scoring (1,089 points).

Thomas nailed four 3-pointers in the games first 12 minutes, giving ISU (20-10, 9-8) a 24-16 lead.

The Cyclones did manage to blow that, finding themselves down 46-40, but Thomas started the second half out much like he did the first - hitting a pair of 3-pointers as part of a 10-0 run.

Midway through the second half, Thomas led another 9-0 run, hitting a pair of free throws from a technical foul by OSU coach Brad Underwood and then nailing a 3-pointer.

The Cyclones never gave the lead back and wrap up the regular season at 6 p.m. Friday on ESPN2 against West Virginia.

 

 

