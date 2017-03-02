Jake Speed accusing Onalaska school staff of illegally using attorneys against him

Onalaska school board member Jake Speed is once again raising concerns about attorney fees relating to board president Ann Garrity and district administrator Fran Finco.

Speed filed a complaint against the two with the FBI earlier this year, saying he was receiving malicious content in the school's emails.

"And they took and hired the school's attorney and spent taxpayer funds in defense of that matter," Speed said.

Speed says he has evidence of it, which he says is also illegal.

Fees Speed calls a "waste of taxpayer dollars," and not an insignificant amount of money, either.

"They were kind of vague on some stuff," Speed said. "But this month's bill was ($3,500) and I would say close to half of it was part of this (attorney fee)."

Back in January, Speed said this about the emails he said he was getting from the school.

"Since they weren't willing to work with me on this," Speed said, "and then they called me a liar, I said, 'Well, I have enough evidence to send to the FBI.'"

Finco said in a statement that Speed's allegations in January were false, and that the district welcomed any investigation into the matter.