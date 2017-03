Desmond taking on new role after being director past 8 years.

Mike Desmond is changing positions with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse.

Desmond, the director of operations for the past eight years, will become the club's senior director of development, while Jake Erickson will take over Desmond's old position.

Desmond's new role will be with development projects, including fundraising for a new Club location in West Salem.

The club was forced out of a permanent building in downtown West Salem by a roof collapse in 2010.