La Crosse Rabbi speaks of recent anti-Semitism across country

Anti-Semitic threats have become relatively common at Jewish temples and cemeteries across the states in recent days.

Nothing at Sons of Abraham in La Crosse, thankfully, Rabbi Saul Prombaum told WIZM, although they've experienced cemetery and synagogue vandalism in the past.

It's the kind of thing that comes in cycles, says Prombaum.

"I think that hatred is a virus in society," he said. "It goes dormant sometimes but comes back in different forms and has different names."

In his speech before Congress on Tuesday night President Donald Trump insisted the U.S. is a nation united in condemning the dozens of attacks and threats that have occurred recently at Jewish centers.

"When you have incidents against church, mosque property, you're hearing about it after the fact," Prombaum said. "You're usually talking about what did happen rather than what's coming. "As in the case of other acts of terrorism, you just don't know what's coming."

Prombaum says his congregation stays well informed about the anti-Semitic attacks. Pinning down the causes for them, however, is a difficult task.

"It's just an outlet for people who, for whatever reason, can't get along with others," Prombaum said. "It's a horrible problem.

"I wish I could fathom the mind of people that would want to hurt others based on their religion or their color or their political persuasion."

Prombaum said the vandalism against the synagogue and Jewish cemetery in La Crosse was greeted with wide community outrage, as well as support.