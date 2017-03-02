Thursday - March 2, 2017 10:44 am

Skogens to build park, restaurant in Onalaska Featured

Skogens to build park, restaurant in Onalaska

Major investment for Onalaska by noted philanthropists

Changes are coming soon at a high profile intersection in Onalaska.  

Half a block on the south side of Main Street on Highway 35 could be turned into a community park later this year, according to plans being made by Dave and Barb Skogen.  

The Skogens have purchase agreements for 4 lots on the site.

Skogen said he and his wife wanted to do something that fits in with the new river landing on the other side of Highway 35.

"It's a park where people could walk, people could bike," Skogen said, "It's just an exciting thing. It's kind of new territory for Barb and I but certainly exciting."

Skogen said Onalaska city leaders are enthusiastic about the idea.  And so is he.

"I don't remember having this much fun," Skogen told us, "since we opened our first ground up store in Onalaska, Center 90, back in '75."

Skogen says the new park could host art fairs and community Christmas celebrations and plans a forty foot Christmas tree to be installed in the park.  

Working name for the park so far: "Our Park."  

A restaurant is also planned for the site.  

Skogen hopes to have construction started on the park by July.

 

 

 

Brad Williams

A native of Prairie du Chien, Brad graduated from U-W-La Crosse and has worked in radio news for more than 30 years, mostly in the La Crosse area.  Brad writes the website "Triviazoids," which finds odd connections between events that happen on a certain date, and he writes and performs with the local comedy group Heart of La Crosse.  He's been featured on several national TV programs because of his memory skills.  

