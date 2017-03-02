Wisconsin Democrats propose tax cuts for middle class

Family of four, earning $70k, see cut of $350.

MADISON, Wis. — Democratic state lawmakers want to cut taxes for Wisconsin's middle class.

Rep. Chris Taylor of Madison and others introduced a bill at a news conference Thursday that would cut taxes for a family of four earning $70,000 a year would by about $350. The plan would also raise taxes on those earning more than $1 million.

The proposal faces long odds in the Legislature, which is controlled by Republicans.

In a statement, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos criticized the proposal for raising taxes on the people who are growing the economy.

Democrats want to pay for the tax cut by ending the manufacturing and agriculture tax credit, which they lambasted for disproportionately benefiting multi-millionaires. Protecting that tax credit is a priority for Republicans.