71 Rochester students barred from classes over vaccinations

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Rochester school officials say 71 students were barred from classes Wednesday because they haven't been immunized or gotten exemptions.

The district said in a statement that 71 of its nearly 18,000 students failed to submit the required immunization documentation or paperwork to get an exemption by Wednesday's deadline. It says those who reported to school weren't allowed into their classrooms, but were allowed to stay in their buildings until parents or other authorized adults could take them home.

Each was sent home with a letter reiterating that the student may not attend school until the required documentation is submitted. Exemptions can be given for medical or religious reasons.

The district says its procedures strike a balance between enforcing the state's immunization requirements and protecting students' right to an education.