Drug bills flowing through Wisconsin's Legislature

One would seek alternative treatment vs. jail time for offenders.

Some drug bills are moving through the Wisconsin Legislature and there are many more to go.

All of them are meant to largely fight a growing heroin epidemic, like the bill that would allow school district personnel to administer the overdose antidote, Narcan.

At a Thursday hearing in Madison, Marinette Republican state rep. John Nygren addressed concerns about giving Narcan incorrectly.

"There is no danger to the person receiving the drug, even if it's administered incorrectly," he said. "I would say there's only danger if they do not receive it.

"There has been no information that we have read, no testimony, no data that shows there's any danger to the person that would be administering the drug."

Another bill would consider alternative drug treatment, rather than jail time in the fight against heroin and other drugs.

Nygren testified about that, as well.

"This investment is good for the taxpayers and it's good for the people participating in these programs," he said.