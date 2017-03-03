Friday - March 3, 2017 12:38 am

Re-branding and reversing the La Crosse Center, discussed Thursday with committee

Original Center design does not utilize riverfront views.

One of the biggest problems with the La Crosse Center seems to be that it was designed backwards. 

Architects working on a remodeling of the Center told a city council committee Thursday night that having the main entrance to the building facing the bluffs is a waste of the riverfront and the bridges nearby.

They believe the $40 million renovation plan for the Center should call more attention to the west side of the building. 

The panel was asked to approve $2 million in spending to get the design process started with ISG, Gensler and Kraus Anderson - the companies working on the renovations.

Even before any construction is begins, the Center wants to move ahead with a re-branding to replace building logos that have been around since the center opened in 1980. The committee has to wait until next month to vote on contracts, because they're not ready yet.

 

