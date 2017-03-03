Friday - March 3, 2017 1:19 am

Uber taxi service now making its way to La Crosse, chasing Lyft Featured

Written by
Uber taxi service now making its way to La Crosse, chasing Lyft

Rideshare services utilize booking, paying on smartphone.

First Lyft, now Uber. The two big smartphone, app-based rideshare companies have now started servicing the La Crosse area.

Lyft announced an expansion first and now Uber has followed suit.

Both are relatively new companies that utilize a process allowing a person to hail a ride and pay for it using their smartphone. 

Local taxi operators complain the ride share companies operate at an unfair advantage because local governments are prohibited by state law from regulating them. La Crosse did just try and regulate local taxi companies even more, recently, demanding dents and scratches be fixed.

Uber also expanded into Rochester, Minn., on Thursday.

Here's a list of all the cities where Uber is available. 

Last modified on Friday - March 3, 2017 1:45 am
Published in Local News
WIZM staff

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from WIZM staff

More in this category: « Gundersen doc weighs in on increasing colon cancer cases in young adults

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR