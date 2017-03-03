Uber taxi service now making its way to La Crosse, chasing Lyft

First Lyft, now Uber. The two big smartphone, app-based rideshare companies have now started servicing the La Crosse area.

Lyft announced an expansion first and now Uber has followed suit.

Both are relatively new companies that utilize a process allowing a person to hail a ride and pay for it using their smartphone.

Local taxi operators complain the ride share companies operate at an unfair advantage because local governments are prohibited by state law from regulating them. La Crosse did just try and regulate local taxi companies even more, recently, demanding dents and scratches be fixed.

Uber also expanded into Rochester, Minn., on Thursday.

