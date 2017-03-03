Local restaurant owner considered missing

Friends and family called La Crosse police after they couldn't reach him

The owner of a local restaurant is considered a missing person.

The La Crosse Police Department is looking for the public's help in finding 53 year old Thomas Olsen, also known as T.O., co-owner of the Freight House Restaurant in La Crosse.

Olsen was last seen leaving Cesar's Palace in Las Vegas on Monday.

He's described as an Asian male, 5'7, 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Area law enforcement agencies are also investigating

Contact La Crosse Police if you have any information on Thomas's whereabouts.