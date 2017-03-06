Monday - March 6, 2017 12:22 am

Good news and bad news from Wisconsin Workforce Development

Job growth and wages moving, while some industries doing better than others.

The Wisconsin Workforce Development has good news and bad news.

The bad news is there wasn't as much job growth statewide in the third quarter of 2016. 

The Good news? Average weekly wages shot up.

The department says average weekly wages increased by $48. That's was the second jump of 5.8 percent within the year. That was the third largest increase since 2012. 

The report suggests that fewer jobs for companies to fill have impacted the wages.

The manufacturing industry was hit the hardest, losing nearly 4,000 jobs year over year in Sept.

The report also mentions some industries are doing better than others. The Health Care field added 10,364 jobs year over year in Sept.

