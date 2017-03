Wisconsin Sen. Jennifer Shilling will be at Hamilton Early Learning Center this morning, taking part in National Breakfast Week.

Shilling will be serving to children this morning, while others, including La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat, will be there later this week.

The school will be taking part in cafeteria challenges, making decorations and more.

The La Crosse school district served 36,000 breakfasts before school in January alone.