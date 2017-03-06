Police hoping for surveillance video to help identify would be abductor

Holmen police say, just before eight o'clock Monday morning, a man tried to grab an 11-year-old girl and stuff him into his car.

The girl managed to get away.

The apparent attempted abduction happened near Western Avenue and Mallard Drive.

Police describe the suspect as 5'5" and stocky with a dark complexion and a large, dark skin discoloration over the left side of his upper lip.

The also say he has a large, flat nose and large lips with a cut on the lower lip. He had beard stubble on his face and was sporting a "soul patch" style beard.

The man was wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt with light blue jeans, reflective sunglasses with black boots.

The suspect was driving an olive-colored four door car with rust around the wheels and a silver grille with back, tinted windows.

The car apparently has no back plate but a front plate that starts with the letter, "B."

Police are asking for anyone with surveillance video along Mallard Drive, Western Avenue, Starlite Avenue or Lilac Lane to check for the car.

Anyone with information about the attempted abduction is asked to call Holmen police at 608-526-4212 or 911. They warn not to approach the vehicle.