At 8 a.m. Tuesday, last chance to get Onalaska-Central boys basketball tix

No. 1-ranked Central has easily def. No. 10 Onalaska twice this season.

Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. today for the Central-Onalaska high school boys basketball playoff game set for Thursday night.

Both schools will be selling the tickets for the game to be played at Logan. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on WKTY, FM 96.7 and AM 580.

Already, 600 tickets have been pre-sold for Central fans. Each team was given 900 tickets to sell. Onalaska has sold 450 tickets, so far.

Central finished the season as the No. 1-ranked team in Division 2, while Onalaska (20-4) is ranked 10th. The Red Raiders defeated the Hilltoppers twice this season already.

On Feb. 17 at Onalaska, Central won 71-62. On Jan. 19, the Red Raiders won at home 80-54.

The winner will play at 7 p.m. Saturday at Stevens Point, against either top-seeded Wausau East (16-7) or No. 2-seeded Medford (20-4). Neither team was ranked in the final AP poll.