Environmental group questioning huge frac-sand mining plan that's gotten initial approval

"Where are the detailed plans and where are the maps?" wonders Midwest Environmental Advocates.

There's at least one public hearing before a frac-sand mining operation in Monroe and Jackson counties in Wisconsin gets final approval.

But the path is clearer for the Meteor Timber project that has been somewhat contentious for the amount of wetlands the project will destroy.

The project will destroy over 16 acres of wetlands. In exchange, the company has offered over 600 acres of wetland mitigation and preservation, though that is just part of the plan that's being debated.

Along with that, Tressie Kamp from the Midwest Environmental Advocates is asking, "Where are the detailed plans?" And, "Where are the maps?"

"It's really important that the public have access to those, especially so (it) can comment during this 60-day public-notice and comment period," Kamp said.

A public hearing is scheduled for April in Tomah, Wis.

The DNR has given the project a preliminary thumbs-up.

But Kamp says it will be important for the public to get a full picture of the project before it gets final approval.

"Before you say that a project is a done deal or a good deal for the community, you look beyond the numbers and beyond the summaries that the public is afforded," Kamp said.

The Army Corps of Engineers would also have to sign off on the project and, apparently, has several months before it would be ready to do so.