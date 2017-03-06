Book: All American Boys, drawing controversy, as author set to speak in La Crosse

It's called All American Boys.

A book that's being read by by Logan middle and high school students, but is getting some pushback from local police.

The book focuses on police brutality. The plot features a black teen beaten by a police officer after being accused of shoplifting and assault. And a white student witnesses the beating.

One of the authors of the book, Jason Reynolds, will be in La Crosse March 16-17 to give presentations at a few different schools and the La Crosse Public Library.

"It's well recieved, critically acclaimed," Logan director of curriculum Michael Lihucki said. "Students are getting exposure to the text so that they can have a great discussion when the author comes to town."

Like everything in the curriculum, Lihucki and staff did review the book before making it an assignment.

"When we reviewed the book, we definitely took a look at that to see if police burtality or the issues were the primary direction of the book," Lihucki said. "And, it was just a tool to have a greater conversation and more of an exlporation of these two young boys and their relationship with the situation."

Students are, apparently, enjoying reading the book out loud during class.

"What we hear is that it gives them a voice to some of the things that they're intersted in knowing more about and having conversations with," Lihucki said. "And this book provides a nice tool to have that conversation."

The book has won numerous awards, including from the Wisconsin State Reading Association's Reading List.

