La Crosse's $2-million roundabout project will close Cass St. until July

Construction for La Crosse's first real roundabout could begin before April.

The long-planned, $2-million roundabout project at Cass and Seventh streets will make that intersection safer, says DOT project manager Todd Waldo.

The entire project, however, will involve more than just that.

"It's a little bit more involved that ripping up the pavement and replacing it," Waldo said, mentioning storm sewer, water and sanitary work. "The entire section from just east of the 4th St. intersection past 7th St. will be reconstructed along Cass St."

The project could run through July and traffic will be re-routed.

"Traffic will be using 3rd and 4th streets up to La Crosse St. and back to 7th," Waldo said.