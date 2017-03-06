La Crescent-Hokah schools looking for donations to save programs, teachers

Fundraiser March 26 at Sports Hub to help raise $300,000.

The effort to raise $300,000 to help offset cuts for the La Crescent-Hokah School District has a ways to go.

A levy referendum failed in the district back in November, forcing the district to make cuts.

In order to help, a group called 300 for 300 is asking for donations. So far, it's raised around $50,000.

"I came up with the idea that if we can raise 300,000 through the two communities, that would cover the need to make any cuts at all," Steve Mau said.

On March 26, a fundraiser will be held at the Sports Hub in La Crescent.

Superintendent Kevin Kardille said the financial issues didn't just spring up.

"We've lost programs," Kardille said. "We've lost staff. We've increased class sizes. We've lost offerings for students.

"That's about equivalent to nine teachers. It's the total cost for our athletic programs in the district."

Officials have hinted at another try for a referendum next November

The group is seeking donations with a GoFundMe page and on Facebook to offset any cuts that need to be made.

Other options to help are through Paypal or, simply writing a check to District 300 Foundation and mailing it to P.O. Box 34, La Crescent, MN, 55947.