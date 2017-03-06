Monday - March 6, 2017 8:51 pm

Bialecki named county administrator indefinitely

Originally, he took the post for a six-month term.

Jim Bialecki's term as administrator of Monroe County will continue for a while.

The county board has voted to retain Bialecki indefinitely, unless the board decides to hire another person or changes the job. 

Bialecki had only taken the post for a six-month term, after the previous administrator moved to a different county.

Since then, county leaders have decide to take more time to figure out future management needs.

"None the less, I think things are going quite well and therefore the county has made my appointment permanent and that would be the role of county administrator," Bialecki said.

Bialecki is a past mayor of Onalaska, and served as Tomah city administrator before getting the Monroe County job.

 

