Holy Smokes hit again

Thieves make off with piles of smokes.

For the second time in less than 3 weeks, the Holy Smokes store in La Crosse has been ripped off.

Around 5 a.m. Saturday, video surveillance shows two masked men breaking glass to get into the Holy Smokes building at 1103 Rose St.

The two ended up stealing over $7,100 worth of cigarettes.

Police are looking for two men. One is described as 6'2" 300 lbs. He was wearing a black hoodie, black ski mask and black shoes.

The second male is described as white and balding, 6'0" 170 lbs. He was wearing a black jacket, blue hoodie and gray sweatpants.

Police are looking for those crooks and still on the trail of the guy who robbed the roll-your-own smoke joint at gunpoint on Feb. 16.

Nobody was hurt in the robbery and the perp got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.