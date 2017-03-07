Holmen cops still looking for attempted abduction suspect

Tips come in for case of near abduction before school

Police are still hoping for more information today in the attempted abduction of an 11-year-old girl in Holmen on Monday morning.

Holmen cops say they're following up on lots of tips and leads in the case.

The girl was apparently approached by a man at her bus stop before eight yesterday morning. They say he physically tried to get her into his car but she managed to get away.

The girl gave a very detailed description of both the suspect and his car and police are following up with that info.

A message from police asks for any info from anyone who regularly travels in the area of Western Ave. and Mallard Dr., where the attempted abduction occurred.

Police are also hoping that video surveillance from the area might help them identify the suspect.

So far today, police say they have no new info in the case.