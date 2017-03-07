Tuesday - March 7, 2017 5:10 pm

Freedom Honor Flights back for 10th year in La Crosse Featured

Written by
Freedom Honor Flights back for 10th year in La Crosse

Any vet is eligible to go, as long as you're 
from certain counties. Check list in story.

Freedom Honor Flights are back for a 10th year in the La Crosse area.

Two day trips from the La Crosse airport to Washington, D.C., are scheduled for May 6 and Sept. 16.

About 100 veterans will be aboard each flight.

"We hope to have 5-6-7 World War II veterans on this flight and, almost the the rest of them will all be (veterans of the) Korean (War)," Program president Pat Stephens said. 

Stephens added that phone calls will be made starting Wed. night to notify the veterans who have been chosen for the May flight from the group's waiting list.

Any local veteran in the area  can register online to get on the Honor Flight waiting list here or call 608.784.1015. 

Below is a list of counties for eligible veterans. Otherwise, click here to see if there are honor flights in your area.

About 1,800 vets have taken the local flights since they began in 2008.  

VETERANS ELIGIBLE FOR LA CROSSE FREEDOM HONOR FLIGHTS FROM BELOW COUNTIES:

WISCONSIN COUNTIES
CRAWFORD
VERNON
LA CROSSE
MONROE
JUNEAU
ADAMS
BUFFALO
TREMPEALEAU
JACKSON
PIERCE
PEPIN
ST. CROIX
DUNN
CHIPPEWA
EAU CLAIRE
CLARK

MINNESOTA COUNTIES
DODGE
FILLMORE
HOUSTON
MOWER
OLMSTED
WABASHA
WINONA

IOWA COUNTIES
WINNESHIEK
ALLAMAKEE

Last modified on Tuesday - March 7, 2017 5:23 pm
Published in Local News
Brad Williams

A native of Prairie du Chien, Brad graduated from U-W-La Crosse and has worked in radio news for more than 30 years, mostly in the La Crosse area.  Brad writes the website "Triviazoids," which finds odd connections between events that happen on a certain date, and he writes and performs with the local comedy group Heart of La Crosse.  He's been featured on several national TV programs because of his memory skills.  

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Brad Williams

More in this category: « Rhinoceros shot, killed for horn at Paris zoo

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR