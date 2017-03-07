Freedom Honor Flights back for 10th year in La Crosse

Any vet is eligible to go, as long as you're from certain counties. Check list in story.

Freedom Honor Flights are back for a 10th year in the La Crosse area.

Two day trips from the La Crosse airport to Washington, D.C., are scheduled for May 6 and Sept. 16.

About 100 veterans will be aboard each flight.

"We hope to have 5-6-7 World War II veterans on this flight and, almost the the rest of them will all be (veterans of the) Korean (War)," Program president Pat Stephens said.

Stephens added that phone calls will be made starting Wed. night to notify the veterans who have been chosen for the May flight from the group's waiting list.

Any local veteran in the area can register online to get on the Honor Flight waiting list here or call 608.784.1015.

Below is a list of counties for eligible veterans. Otherwise, click here to see if there are honor flights in your area.

About 1,800 vets have taken the local flights since they began in 2008.

VETERANS ELIGIBLE FOR LA CROSSE FREEDOM HONOR FLIGHTS FROM BELOW COUNTIES:

WISCONSIN COUNTIES

CRAWFORD

VERNON

LA CROSSE

MONROE

JUNEAU

ADAMS

BUFFALO

TREMPEALEAU

JACKSON

PIERCE

PEPIN

ST. CROIX

DUNN

CHIPPEWA

EAU CLAIRE

CLARK

MINNESOTA COUNTIES

DODGE

FILLMORE

HOUSTON

MOWER

OLMSTED

WABASHA

WINONA

IOWA COUNTIES

WINNESHIEK

ALLAMAKEE