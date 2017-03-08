Wednesday - March 8, 2017 12:35 am

Legislation to make it easier to gather OWI evidence in Wisconsin

First OWI not criminal offense in Wisconsin - is in every other state.

The process of gathering evidence following an OWI could be easier if a bill in the Wisconsin legislature goes through.

State Rep. Andre Jacque's bill would let judges grant search warrants for blood draws on first offense OWIs. Blood draws are currently only allowed on criminal offenses. First offense drunk driving is not a criminal offense in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin is the only state where first offense drunk driving is not a criminal act.

Several anti-drunk driving groups have come out in support of such legislation, saying a much higher percentage of people are refusing any testing at all. 

Jacque says the blood draw is more accurate than a breathalyzer and that he has bipartisan support in the House.

