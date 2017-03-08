Constitutional Amendment one step away in Wisconsin

Senate approved getting rid of Office of Treasurer on Tues.

A vote on a constitutional amendment is now one step away in Wisconsin.

Tuesday, the state Senate approved, for a second time, the amendment to rid the state constitution of the office of treasurer.

Alma, Wis., Democrat Kathleen Vinehout led opposition to the move before the vote, arguing that the state treasurer's role needed to be updated and expanded, not eliminated.

"Should be bringing back the duties that have been transferred to the Dept. of Administration," Vineout argued, "and make sure that when it comes to handling billions of dollars in state funds, that there is segregation of duties, that there are checks and balances, that there is more than one agency."

Vinehout maintains that keeping the office is tantamount to a good, functioning government.

"Where are the checks and balances in state government?" she asked. "Without a functioning treasurer we do not have the checks and balances that we need."

The state Assembly is likely to also approve the amendment this week, sending it to voters for ratification on the April 2018 ballot.