Majority not in favor of .5% sales tax in La Crosse according to survey

A yes-no vote will be on April 4 ballot to add tax to county.

Survey says: No.

The Premier Resort area Tax (PRAT) was touted as a tourism tax, but really it's a .5 percent sales tax on most goods in La Crosse County.

A survey done by area economic development groups, including the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce, shows that 60 percent of businesses responding are not in favor of it. Around 190 responded to the survey.

The tax is to be implemented to pay for road construction but it could simply hurt businesses, like Chris Olson.

"I can't pass that .5 percent tax onto the customer because the majority of my products include tax already," said Olson, a north side bar owner. "That will add $1,000, $2,000 a year. It will take it right off my bottom line."

A yes or no vote is set for April 4 on PRAT. Olson says the question on April's ballot is also misleading.

"(It's) saying that this will be paid by the tourists," Olson said. "That is not true, it will be paid by the majority of the citizens of La Crosse."

AJ Frels with the La Crosse Conventions and Visitors Bureau wonders why the board would want to halt the positive momentum.

"An additional cost would cause large conventions to take a look at the bottom line and choose other cities," he said.