Record-setting tornado touched down Monday in Barre Mills

It wasn't just high winds, but an actual tornado that swept through La Crosse County on Monday night.

After inspecting storm damage Wednesday, the National Weather Service determined that an EF1 tornado touched down near Barre Mills at 8:45 p.m. Monday and headed northeast.

It was a record-setter because it was the earliest tornado in the county. The old record was an April twister near Holmen in 1957.

The speed of Monday's twister reached 100 mph.

This is, apparently, the first tornado to hit La Crosse County since the one which ripped through the south side of La Crosse in May of 2011.

It's also the earliest date in the year that a tornado has occurred in the county.