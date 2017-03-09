Tammy Baldwin pressuring White House on buying American steel

One Wisconsin senator is putting pressure on the White House to prove that it supports buying American.

On a conference call Wednesday, Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin says steel makers from Russia and China are stealing jobs away from American companies.

"President (Donald) Trump has said he supports buy America reform but he has not backed up those words with action," Baldwin said.

She claims Trump is not requiring American-made steel and pipes to be used on projects such as the Keystone Pipeline or Dakota Access Pipeline.

"What I have read about that action taken by (House Speaker) Paul Ryan and House Republicans to remove my 'buy American' language," Baldwin said, "I believe it was the Wall Street Journal that reported it was done at the behest of lobbyist for Russian and Chinese steel interests."

Baldwin commented on apparent efforts by Republicans to remove language she wanted in a water bill.

The conference call also featured the president of a pipe company in Marshfield, Wis., which has also apparently been losing business to manufacturers from China and Russia.

It was reported this week that the River Steel Company of West Salem, Wis., is closing its doors, laying off 20 workers due to a loss of business, as well.

Presidential candidate John Kasich visited River Steel last March, while Scott Walker campaigned there back in 2014.

Other companies that make steel products say they're being hurt by government policies helping foreign manufacturers.

Others that spoke during the call were Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy and David Hendrickson, president of Felker Brothers manufacturing in Marshfield.

Murphy says he and Baldwin are among several Democrats willing to work with President Trump to hire U.S. companies for government contracts.