City evicting Mills from La Crosse harbor, ending lease, but he will still run operation

Mills has run harbor for 40 years and lease was to expire in 2027

The lease dispute between the city of La Crosse and the operator of the the Municipal Boat Harbor, Steve Mills, apparently won't prevent the harbor from being in business this year.

The city recently moved to evict Mills from the harbor and end his lease.

Mills said he can't comment much on the dispute because of the legal ramifications but he did say, as far as he knows, he would be operating to the harbor throughout the summer boating season.

The city has cited a number of problems with Mills operation of the harbor.

Last fall, the city filed eviction papers on the lease Mills has held for 40 years.

There have been ongoing complaints from the city about Mills for a few years now.

The two sides had reworked a lease in 2013 - it was to expire in 2027 - but city attorneys said last fall Mills wasn't sticking to the agreement - one that included more restrictions and clarified issues of the former lease.