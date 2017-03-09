Thursday - March 9, 2017 3:54 am

Milwaukee man gets 'cease and desist' letter from US senator

Written by
Milwaukee man gets &#039;cease and desist&#039; letter from US senator

Man called to voice opinion about Trump 83 times.

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man who acknowledges aggressively contacting U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's office - including calling 83 times in one day - has received a "cease and desist" warning.

Earl Good says the letter from the Wisconsin Republican's office tells him to communicate only in writing and to stop "unwarranted telephone calls and office visits." Johnson's staff members also warn in the Feb. 17 letter that they will contact U.S. Capitol police if Good doesn't comply.

Good said that he's a Democrat and a concerned citizen, according to WDJT-TV. He says he started placing scores of phone calls to Johnson to voice his opinion after President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Johnson spokesman Ben Voelkel said Wednesday he's unaware of any further incidents involving Good.

Published in Local News
Associated Press

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Associated Press

More in this category: « Walker refuses to endorse federal health care bill Democrats propose legalizing assisted suicide in Wisconsin »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR