Onalaska district scolds school board member Speed over false claims

Allegations made recently by an Onalaska school board member are baseless.

That's according to an unsigned statement released by the school district.

The statement contradicts claims made by board member Jake Speed to our news department that there is an ongoing FBI investigation involving apparent conflicts between him and the rest of the board.

In addition, Speed has claimed that the district is paying attorney fees illegally to deal with those disputes. The district says that allegation is also false.

Speed has previously been admonished in writing by school board president Ann Garrity for his actions at board meetings and for harrassing school district personnel.

The school district has made those letters public in recent days.

On December 9th, Garrity criticizes Speed for not following district volunteer policies and suggests a need to "protect" district personnel from his actions and "the unpredictability of your behavior."

In a later letter, Garrity further complains to Speed about his behavior which, in some cases, "puts Board members in a position of being unsure about their own safety."

Correspondence from Garrity to Speed can be downloaded at the end of this post.