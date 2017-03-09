Co-owner of the Freight House, Thomas Olsen, body found on shore of Lake Mead

Park Rangers in Nevada have located the body of 53-year-old Thomas Olsen, the co-owner of the Freighthouse, who was last seen Feb. 27.

Around 10 a.m. Thursday, Olsen's body was found 15 feet from shore at Lake Mead, near a scenic overlook at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area Park.

On Tuesday, Lake Mead park rangers first located an abandoned vehicle at the Sunset View Scenic overlook. It was determined to have been rented by Olsen. Rangers were aware Thomas was reported missing.

Olsen was last seen at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. He was reported missing three days later on March 2.

When rangers searched the vehicle on March 7, they found personal items belonging to Thomas.

The vehicle was parked legally and appeared to have been there several days, according to the report.

On March 8, park rangers there and the Nevada Dept. of Wildlife K-9 units and Red Rock Search and Rescue teams conducted an extensive land and water search for Thomas.

His body was found the next morning and Clark County medical examiner’s office was contacted and his Id was confirmed.

The Clark County medical examiner’s office will continue their investigation, as to determine the cause of death.