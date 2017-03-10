Friday - March 10, 2017 12:01 am

Semi drives into New Lisbon Travel Mart Featured

Written by
Semi drives into New Lisbon Travel Mart @NewLisbonPoliceDepartment Facebook page

Nobody was hurt and the other half of the mart remained open.

NEW LISBON, Wis. -- It happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday. A semi drove into the New Lisbon Travel Mart.

Nobody was injured in the incident, according to the New Lisbon police's Facebook page.

The gas station side of the building is closed until further notice, but the Subway, A&W and New Lisbon Family Restaurant remained open.

The New Lisbon police and fire dept., along with first responders and Camp Douglas' ambulance responded to the scene.

The fire dept. and towing company remained to remove the semi from the store.

An investigation by the New Lisbon police and Wisconsin State Patrol is underway.

Last modified on Friday - March 10, 2017 12:11 am
Published in Local News
WIZM staff

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from WIZM staff

More in this category: « Co-owner of the Freight House, Thomas Olsen, body found on shore of Lake Mead Aquinas perfect season continues on to state title »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR