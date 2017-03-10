Nobody was hurt and the other half of the mart remained open.

NEW LISBON, Wis. -- It happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday. A semi drove into the New Lisbon Travel Mart.

Nobody was injured in the incident, according to the New Lisbon police's Facebook page.

The gas station side of the building is closed until further notice, but the Subway, A&W and New Lisbon Family Restaurant remained open.

The New Lisbon police and fire dept., along with first responders and Camp Douglas' ambulance responded to the scene.

The fire dept. and towing company remained to remove the semi from the store.

An investigation by the New Lisbon police and Wisconsin State Patrol is underway.