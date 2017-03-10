Home, home on the range, maybe within La Crosse city limits

New proposal would allow anything from chickens to cows on residential property.

Chickens, it turns out, were just the start of the urban-farming movement in La Crosse.

The city council is considering adding new animals to the list of those you can keep in the city, and many of them are the very kinds of livestock that have been banned from the city for decades.

The new proposal would also allow sheep, rabbits, goats and pigs. Even cows and horses would be allowed, though the larger livestock would be limited to only those land sections that are five acres or more.

Animals would have to be kept further away than 200 feet from residential buildings and would not be allowed to run at large.

Chickens used to be on the banned list. Now, however, they are a part of the city landscape with backyard co-ops all over, and the proposal would increase the max number that could be kept - from five hens to 20.

But, again, only on areas in the city that exceed five acres.

Crocodiles would still be not allowed. Beekeeping, however, would be allowed.