Designer David Riel with his winning artwork.

This is the third straight year winner David Riel has entered the button contest.

Riel, a Boston native, drew an Oktoberfester with a big mustache in front of the outline of Wisconsin.

A maple leaf, which is required as part of the design, shows La Crosse's location on the state map.

The button was revealed publicly Friday night at the Forks and Corks fundraiser in the La Crosse Center.

The theme for this year's Oktoberfest is 'Prost to the Midwest Coast.'